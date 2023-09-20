QUEENSRŸCHE Release Official Music Video For Cover Of BILLY IDOL Classic "Rebel Yell"

After releasing some "food for thought" with their video for “Tormentum” in July, Queensrÿche are offering something more light-hearted - a video for their cover version of the classic “Rebel Yell”. The video was created by Thomas Crane for killDevil Films and you can watch it below:

“Rebel Yell” is taken from their latest album, Digital Noise Alliance, released in October of 2022. It is Queensrÿche's 16th studio album and it continues their ever-evolving legacy. Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche's past accomplishments, but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking.

”Digital Noise Alliance” is quintessentially Queensrÿche. Track to track it embodies the lush melodies, passion and intelligence that’s been the mark of the band since they first took hold of the flame with their hugely received self-titled 4-song EP in 1984.

Watch the videos previously released from Digital Noise Alliance below:

Queensrÿche lineup:

Eddie Jackson - bass

Michael Wilton - guitar

Todd La Torre - vocals

Casey Grillo - drums

Mike Stone - guitar