QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Premiers "Hellbound And Down" Music Video

Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre has released a video for "Hellbound And Down", a track from his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering, available via via Rat Pak Records. Order the album in various bundle configurations here, or digitally via iTunes here, and watch the new video below.

The video for “Hellbound and Down” is a fiery visual that accompanies one of the heaviest tracks on La Torre’s debut. Todd’s songwriting partner Craig Blackwell delivers a punishing guitar riff fronted by Todd singing and screaming as fan’s have not heard before. The video for “Hellbound and Down” was directed and filmed by Thomas Crane of killDevil Films.

“'Hellbound And Down' is about crossing a line and paying a price. Musically, it is an action-packed metal tune with relentless groove, varying vocal textures, and vocal range. This song once again showcases stellar guitar riffs and soloing by Craig Blackwell,” explains La Torre.

As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. Mixing and mastering was handled by Zeuss.

From the album's opening riffs of “Dogmata” to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal.

The deluxe version of the album features three bonus tracks: “Fractured,” “Set It Off” and “One by One.”

Rejoice In The Suffering tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only):

"Fractured"

"Set It Off"

"One By One"

“Crossroads To Insanity” video:

“Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall” video:

"Darkened Majesty":

EPK: