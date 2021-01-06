QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Releases "Vanguards Of The Dawn" Music Video

As the world celebrate the momentous end to 2020 and a hopeful promise of an exciting 2021, Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre is releasing the first official music video from his upcoming debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering.

The music video for “Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall” was filmed in Florida and features Todd and guitarist Craig Blackwell delivering the punishing track in front of a giant rock wall. The song and video was inspired by rock climbing documentaries that Todd had watched while recording for the debut album. The song further showcases the influence that metal has on La Torre has and continues to surprise fans and critics that know him from his work in Queensrÿche.

“'Vanguards of the Dawn Wall’ is a full throttle thrasher! We wanted a no nonsense fast paced shredder, with intense guitar riffs, solos, drumwork, and vocals. This song was inspired by a few different documentaries surrounding two particular near insurmountable feats of rock climbing. While initially written about those achievements, this song is really meant to represent and embody this very special breed and the spirit of all climbing,” explains Todd La Torre.

As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. Mixing and mastering was handled by Zeuss.

From the album's opening riffs of “Dogmata” to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal.

Rejoice In The Suffering is scheduled for release globally on February 5 via Rat Pak Records. The deluxe version of the album features three bonus tracks: “Fractured,” “Set It Off” and “One by One.” Fans can pre-order the album in various bundle configurations here, or digitally via iTunes here.

Rejoice In The Suffering tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only):

"Fractured"

"Set It Off"

"One By One"

"Darkened Majesty":

EPK: