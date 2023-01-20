QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE's Debut Solo Album, Rejoice In The Suffering, To Be Released In Europe

ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records has announced that Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre's debut album, Rejoice In The Suffering, will be released in Europe on April 21 under the exclusive license of Rat Pak Records.

Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell, alongside Zeuss for mixing and mastering, creating a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. These styles will surprise fans who only know La Torre from his previous work with Queensrÿche or Crimson Glory before that.

Rejoice In The Suffering will be released in Europe on April 21 as jewel case CD, limited to 200 copies on Red Opaque double vinyl and limited to 300 copies on White/Red Splatter double vinyl. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus tracks:

"Fractured" (Bonus Track)

"Set it Off" (Bonus Track)

"One by One" (Bonus Track)

Rejoice In The Suffering lineup:

Todd La Torre – Vocals / Drums

Craig Blackwell – Guitars / Bass / Keys

Guests on the album:

- Solo appearance by Jordan Ziff on “Rejoice In The Suffering”

- Additional Keys by Asgrim Allen Nunn on “One By One”