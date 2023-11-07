QUEENSRŸCHE To Perform Classic Self-Titled EP + The Warning Album On "The Origins Tour" With Special Guests ARMORED SAINT

Although Queensrÿche would score multi-platinum albums and hit singles over their career, their fans have developed an undeniable love for the group's early releases - when they helped trailblaze a style of rock that combined elements of metal and prog. And for the first time ever, Queensrÿche will be performing both classic releases in their entirety as part of '=The Origins Tour.

Launching on March 22 in Houston, TX at Hell's Heroes Festival and running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, FL, The Origins Tour will see Queensrÿche - singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson, and drummer Casey Grillo - joined on most dates by another highly respected/influential band that also launched in the '80s, Armored Saint.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local, and can be purchased here.

"We are thrilled to bring to you The Origins Tour!," says La Torre. "This will be the first time in Queensrÿche's history that the EP and The Warning will be performed live in their entirety. And to make this an even more stellar tour, we are so excited that our great friends and legendary metallers Armored Saint will be joining us as direct support. We are all proud to bring you this touring package and we can't wait to see you on the road."

Comments Armored Saint vocalist John Bush: "Hello SAINT fans, We are happy to announce that we will be hitting the road again in March 2024 to team up with our good friends and one amazing band, the mighty Queensrÿche! Playing shows with Eddie [Jackson], Michael [Wilton], Todd [La Torre], Casey [Grillo], and Mike [Stone] is always inspiring and a lot of fun. The tour hits lots of cities we haven't played in a while including dates in Canada! Come on out and watch two classic metal bands bring the house down every night! If it's anything like the 2016 tour we did together, it's gonna be one hell of a ride! Until then, we are writing brand new music which is sounding amazing! Thanks as always to our loyal fan base. We'll see ya soon!"

Originally formed in 1982, Queensrÿche became one of rock's top bands on the strength of such albums as 1986's Rage For Order, 1988's Operation: Mindcrime, and 1990's Empire, the latter of which spawned the hit single/video "Silent Lucidity." The band continues to be successful to this day - as evidenced by their latest studio offering in 2022 (and 16th overall), Digital Noise Alliance.

And La Torre is especially looking forward to these upcoming special performances. "Join us for this unique and very special experience, as we celebrate the origins of Queensrÿche. Take hold!"

Tour dates:

March

22 - Hell’s Heroes Festival - Houston, TX *

23 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK *

26 - Sycuan Casino - El Cajon, CA *

27 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

28 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

31 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

April

2 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

3 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

5 - Ameristar Casino & Hotel * - Kansas City, MO

6 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

7 - Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids, MI

9 - Coronado Theatre - Rockford, IL

10 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

13 - State Theatre - Kalamazoo, MI

14 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

16 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

17 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

19 - Phoenix Theatre - Toronto - CA

20 - Théâtre Beanfield - Montreal - CA

21 - Elements - Kitchener - CA

24 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT

30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

May

1 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

7 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

10 - The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, FL

* no Armored Saint

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)