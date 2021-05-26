QUIET RIOT Announce Summer / Fall 2021 Tour Dates For The US
May 26, 2021, an hour ago
Legendary hard rockers Quiet Riot have announced a string of summer / fall tour dates, as well as a few for 2022. More shows are due to be added to the schedule.
Dates are as follows:
July
2 - Menaga, MN - Mid-Summer Music Fest
10 - Austin, TX - Private Event
16 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair
17 - Lancaster, NY - The Lancaster Speedway
31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival
August
7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair
26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912
27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake
October
15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall
23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden
30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino
November
6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway
March 2022
26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center
April 2022
1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant
Earlier this year the band announced plans to release new music, which will feature material Frankie Banali and the band had been writing and recording in 2020. Quiet Riot is currently working in the studio on the tracks for a tentative 2022 release.
Quiet Riot's current line-up includes veteran bassist Chuck Wright, longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly.