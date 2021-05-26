QUIET RIOT Announce Summer / Fall 2021 Tour Dates For The US

Legendary hard rockers Quiet Riot have announced a string of summer / fall tour dates, as well as a few for 2022. More shows are due to be added to the schedule.

Dates are as follows:

July

2 - Menaga, MN - Mid-Summer Music Fest

10 - Austin, TX - Private Event

16 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair

17 - Lancaster, NY - The Lancaster Speedway

31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival

August

7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair

26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912

27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake

October

15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall

23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden

30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino

November

6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway

March 2022

26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center

April 2022

1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant

Earlier this year the band announced plans to release new music, which will feature material Frankie Banali and the band had been writing and recording in 2020. Quiet Riot is currently working in the studio on the tracks for a tentative 2022 release.

Quiet Riot's current line-up includes veteran bassist Chuck Wright, longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly.