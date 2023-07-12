QUIET RIOT Announce Summer / Fall "40 Years Of Metal Health" Tour Dates

Legendary hard rock band, Quiet Riot, has announced more summer/fall dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark album, Metal Health.

Metal Health was released on March 11, 1983 and has the distinction of being the first “metal” album to reach #1 on the Billboard charts and to date has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

States Metal Health founding member Rudy Sarzo: “We are honored to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the head bangers around the world.”

In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current lineup includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl. and drummer Johnny Kelly.

Tour dates:

July

14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains

15 - Ferndale, WA - Silver Reef Casino

21 - Eugene, OR - Lane County Fair

23 - Edmonton, AL - K- Days Festival

25 - York, PA - York State Fair

28 - Vancouver, WA - Craft Beer & Wine Festival

August

4 - Jefferson City, MO - Cole County Fair

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana State Fair

11 - Bloomfield, NE - Knox County Fair

12 - St. Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino

19 - Cocoa Beach , FL - Area 142

24 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

25 - Island Lake, IL - Bands In The Sand Festival

26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

September

1 - Lancaster, NH - Lancaster Fair

2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

9 - Carolina, PR - Vivo Beach Rock Club

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair

16 - Cottonwood, AZ - Riverfront Park

17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island

28 - Auburn, IN - Dekalb Fair

30 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway

October

7 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

12 - Chester, NY - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

13 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall

14 - Dalton , MA - Stationary Music Hall

15 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theater

21 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

November

17 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

December

8 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

March

2 - Miami / Jamaica / Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell AOR Festival

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)