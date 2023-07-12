QUIET RIOT Announce Summer / Fall "40 Years Of Metal Health" Tour Dates
July 12, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Legendary hard rock band, Quiet Riot, has announced more summer/fall dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark album, Metal Health.
Metal Health was released on March 11, 1983 and has the distinction of being the first “metal” album to reach #1 on the Billboard charts and to date has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
States Metal Health founding member Rudy Sarzo: “We are honored to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the head bangers around the world.”
In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current lineup includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl. and drummer Johnny Kelly.
Tour dates:
July
14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains
15 - Ferndale, WA - Silver Reef Casino
21 - Eugene, OR - Lane County Fair
23 - Edmonton, AL - K- Days Festival
25 - York, PA - York State Fair
28 - Vancouver, WA - Craft Beer & Wine Festival
August
4 - Jefferson City, MO - Cole County Fair
5 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana State Fair
11 - Bloomfield, NE - Knox County Fair
12 - St. Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino
19 - Cocoa Beach , FL - Area 142
24 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
25 - Island Lake, IL - Bands In The Sand Festival
26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
September
1 - Lancaster, NH - Lancaster Fair
2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
9 - Carolina, PR - Vivo Beach Rock Club
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair
16 - Cottonwood, AZ - Riverfront Park
17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island
28 - Auburn, IN - Dekalb Fair
30 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway
October
7 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama
12 - Chester, NY - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
13 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall
14 - Dalton , MA - Stationary Music Hall
15 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theater
21 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino
November
17 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino
December
8 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
March
2 - Miami / Jamaica / Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell AOR Festival
(Photo - Julie Bergonz)