QUIET RIOT Bassist CHUCK WRIGHT On The Return Of RUDY SARZO - "I've Supported Quiet Riot For 40 Years And Will Continue To Do So"

Quiet Riot is set to welcome Rudy Sarzo back into the band after an 18-year absence. Rudy was one of the original founding members of the legendary Metal Health lineup. He played bass on the Metal Health album, which sold over ten million copies and spawned the hits "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Metal Health" and on the follow-up record Condition Critical.

Sarzo appeared in the most notable music videos in the MTV age and toured with the band until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003. During his years out of the band, Rudy was a member of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, and The Guess Who. Rudy is looking forward to recording and touring with Quiet Riot beginning in 2022.

With the move, longtime Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright is graciously stepping aside to continue his recent solo efforts while heightening his role with his award-winning residency show, "Ultimate Jam Night" at the legendary Whisky A Go-Go which all the members of Quiet Riot fully support.

Wright has issued the following statement to Metal Sludge:

"I’ve supported Quiet Riot for 40 years and will continue to do so. I’ll be finishing out 2021 with them and will bring 110% as I always do. Over the past 18 months I’ve just been concentrating on composing and recording. I plan to release a very diverse solo album featuring over 20 guest performers from bands including Mr. Big, Skid Row, Tesla, Dream Theater, Asia, Jefferson Starship, and others. I’ll also be continuing to keep rock-n-roll alive in Hollywood with Ultimate Jam Night, my long-time residency event at the legendary Whisky A Go Go."

Quiet Riot and their management have formally thanked Chuck Wright for his many years of dedication and perseverance and, most importantly, his distinguished talent. Wright has served off-and-on with Quiet Riot for nearly 40 years, appears on nine albums, and is known as the bassist for Quiet Riot's mega-hit "Metal Health" (Bang Your Head) and "Don't Wanna Let You Go". He was a contributing songwriter on 1986's QRIII and appeared in the band's video for "The Wild And The Young," among others. Wright has been one of the band's longest touring and recording members and will continue touring with the band through the end of 2021. Chuck is and will always be an invaluable member of the Quiet Riot family.

Rudy Sarzo said, "I'm excited to be back home and celebrate the Quiet Riot Legacy, which began 40 years ago next year with the recording of Metal Health, the first heavy metal album to reach #1 on the Billboard top 200 albums chart."