QUIET RIOT Bassist CHUCK WRIGHT Readies Debut Solo Album For Release In 2022

Long time bassist for multi-platinum rockers Quiet Riot, Chuck Wright has announced that his debut solo album, Chuck Wright’s Sheltering Sky, will be released in early 2022. To mark the occasion and give fans a preview, Wright drops the video trailer for the first single, a hard-rocking, intense interpretation of Björk’s 1995 hit “Army Of Me”.

The song and the accompanying clip represent Wright’s exploration of disorder and parallels with the chaotic current state of world affairs. The visuals include a 3D animation of an “army” of Ruth Bader Ginsburgs, the late Supreme Court Justice, feminist icon and steadfast advocate for women’s rights and gender equality.

“I chose to release the trailer today, September 18, to recognize the late Justice Ginsburg on the one-year anniversary of her passing,” says Wright. “RBG was a formidable presence on and off the bench; she challenged the status quo and knocked down legal obstacles to women’s equality. She cared deeply for minority groups, immigrants and others and inspired an army of believers. I admired her greatly.”

The track “Army Of Me” features several of Wright’s musical peers including the late Pat Torpey (Mr. Big) on drums, guitarist Lanny Cordola (House Of Lords), and Seven Martin (Jonathan Davis Band) on keyboards along with songstress Whitney Tai, recent “Best Vocalist” winner at The Intercontinental Music Awards.

In addition to his long tenure with Quiet Riot, Wright has worked alongside such rock luminaries including Alice Cooper, Greg Allman, various members of Guns N' Roses and KISS.

The single for “Army Of Me” and the full-length video are scheduled for release this fall.