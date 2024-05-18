QUIET RIOT Bassist RUDY SARZO Calls Current Band Line-Up "A True Representation Of The Spirit Of Quiet Riot" (Video)

Canada’s The Metal Voice recently interviewed Quiet Riot's Rudy Sarzo (bass) and Alex Grossi (guitar) at the 2024 M3 festival. Topics of discussion include the band's upcoming performance at the Rock For Ronnie event (dedicated to Ronnie James Dio), as well as the multiple connections between Quiet Riot’s newer members and the late Kevin Dubrow and Frankie Banali.

Sarzo: "We started in clubs in the '70s with Randy Rhoads, so traditionally, no matter how many people are in the audience, as a band we have fun. I've found that the combination with Alex, Jizzy (Pearl / vocals) and Johnny (Kelly / drums) to be a true representation of the spirit of Quiet Riot. We have a line-up that's actually been picked by those who are no longer with us. Alex was picked by Kevin and groomed on everything Quiet Riot by Kevin; the consciousness, the belief system of what it means to be in Quiet Riot. Jizzy was picked by Frankie - Alex brought Jizzy to Frankie's attention - and Kevin was a fan of (Jizzy's band) Love/Hate."

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)