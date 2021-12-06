QUIET RIOT - Fan-Filmed Video From Fort Worth Show Streaming

Quiet Riot recently welcomed legendary bassist and Metal Health lineup founding member Rudy Sarzo back to the band after an 18-year absence. He played his first show back with the band on November 6th at The Groove Music Hall in Woodford, VA. On December 4th they performed at Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth, Texas, marking Sarzo's second show. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Quiet Riot continues its historic journey as per the wishes of Frankie Banali, who passed away in 2020, and the Banali estate. The band continues to play live with the lineup composed of Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, and filling Frankie Banali’s shoes behind the drums is Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot, with Rudy Sarzo, recording the landmark Metal Health album, which has sold over 10 million copies and spawned the hits "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Metal Health", and on the follow-up record Condition Critical. Sarzo appeared in the most notable music videos in the MTV age and toured with the band until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003. During his years out of the band, Rudy Sarzo was a member of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Öyster Cult, Queensrÿche, and The Guess Who.

States Sarzo: "I'm excited to be back home and celebrate the Quiet Riot legacy, which began 40 years ago next year with the recording of Metal Health, the first heavy metal album to reach #1 on the Billboard top 200 albums chart."

Quiet Riot also announced several new 2021/22 tour dates, with many more to follow.

Tour dates:

December

31 - Fremont Country Club - Las Vegas, NV

March

26 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

April

1 - Clay County Fair - Auburndale, FL

9 - TBA - Salamanca, NY

May

7 - TBA - Dodge City, KS

14 - Johnson County Fairgrounds - Centerville, MO

June

3 - San Bernardino Fairgrounds - San Bernardino, CA

18 - Grand Stage Amphitheater - Urich, MO

July

9 - Ceaser Ford Park - Xenia, OH

October

8 - Little Creek Casino - Shelton, WA