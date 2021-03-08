QUIET RIOT - Fan-Filmed Video From Socially Distanced New Jersey Show Posted
March 8, 2021, an hour ago
On March 6th, Quiet Riot performed a sociall distanced show at The Landis Theater in Vineland, NJ. Fan-filmed viedo from the show is available below. The band's current line-up features bassist Chuck Wright, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, guitarist Alex Grossi, and drummer Johnny Kelly.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Slick Black Cadillac"
"Mama Weer All Crazee Now" (Slade)
"Sign of the Times"
"Love's a Bitch"
"Condition Critical"
"Party All Night"
"Breathless"
"Blackout In The Red Room" (Love/Hate)
"The Wild And The Young"
"Let's Get Crazy"
"Cum On Feel The Noize" (Slade)
"Metal Health (Bang Your Head)"
Encore:
"Highway To Hell" (AC/DC)