QUIET RIOT - Fan-Filmed Video From Socially Distanced New Jersey Show Posted

On March 6th, Quiet Riot performed a sociall distanced show at The Landis Theater in Vineland, NJ. Fan-filmed viedo from the show is available below. The band's current line-up features bassist Chuck Wright, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, guitarist Alex Grossi, and drummer Johnny Kelly.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Slick Black Cadillac"

"Mama Weer All Crazee Now" (Slade)

"Sign of the Times"

"Love's a Bitch"

"Condition Critical"

"Party All Night"

"Breathless"

"Blackout In The Red Room" (Love/Hate)

"The Wild And The Young"

"Let's Get Crazy"

"Cum On Feel The Noize" (Slade)

"Metal Health (Bang Your Head)"

Encore:

"Highway To Hell" (AC/DC)