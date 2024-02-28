QUIET RIOT Hits The Top 10 On One Billboard Chart For The First Time

Quiet Riot helped make heavy metal a much more popular style of music in the U.S. decades ago, begins a report from Hugh McIntyre of Forbes. The band pushed the style onto the masses in a way that hadn’t been seen–or heard–before. Nearly half a century later, the group is still managing impressive feats as Americans are still loving their music.

The band earns their first Top 10 hit on one Billboard chart this week as one of their most beloved smashes surges in popularity. Quiet Riot’s “Bang Your Head (Metal Health)” debuts at #4 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this time around.

“Bang Your Head (Metal Health)” marks the first Top 10 hit for Quiet Riot on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. Actually, it’s their first single to place anywhere on the ranking of the bestselling tunes in the U.S. that are classified as hard rock.

Quiet Riot released “Bang Your Head (Metal Health)” in 1983 as a single from their album Metal Health. The track was one of several hits from that full-length, which itself reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was preceded by another, even bigger smash. Just months before “Bang Your Head (Mental Health)” appeared, "Cum On Feel The Noize" peaked at #5 on the Hot 100.