QUIET RIOT - More 40 Years Of Metal Health Tour Dates Announced
April 17, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Quiet Riot released Metal Health on March 11th, 1983 and has the distinction of being the first “metal” album to reach number one on the Billboard charts, and to date has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
States Metal Health founding member Rudy Sarzo: “We are honored to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the Head Bangers around the world.”
In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current line-up includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly.
In December 2022, Quiet Riot reissued their 2006 album Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered, which included a previously unreleased track titled “I Can’t Hold On”. The song (originally written and demoed by Kevin Dubrow and Alex Grossi in 2003) features a posthumous reunion of Dubrow, Frankie Banali and Rudy Sarzo and is accompanied by an emotional video tribute directed by Frankie’s widow Regina Banali.
Catch Quiet Riot live at the following shows:
April
22 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama
29 - Austin, TX - The Haute Spot
May
5 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival
13 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212
27 - Winnemucca, NV - Run-A-Mucca Festival
June
2 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center
3 - Sandusky, OH - Ohio Bike Week
9 - Wyndotte, MI - Smugglers Run
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino
16 - Warsaw, IN - Grover Pavilion
20 - St. John’s, NL - Iceberg Alley Festival
23 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fair
24 - Umatilla, OR - Umatilla Landing Days
July
2 - Corning, CA - Freedom To Rock Festival at Rolling Hills Casino
14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains
25 - York, PA - York State Fair
28 - Vancouver, WA - Craft Beer & Wine Festival
August
12 - ST. Michael, ND Spirit Lake Casino
26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
September
2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
16 - Cottonwood, AZ - Riverfront Park
17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island
30 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway
October
13 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall
14 - Dalton, MA - Stationary Music Hall
