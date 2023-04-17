QUIET RIOT - More 40 Years Of Metal Health Tour Dates Announced

Quiet Riot released Metal Health on March 11th, 1983 and has the distinction of being the first “metal” album to reach number one on the Billboard charts, and to date has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

States Metal Health founding member Rudy Sarzo: “We are honored to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the Head Bangers around the world.”

In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current line-up includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly.

In December 2022, Quiet Riot reissued their 2006 album Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered, which included a previously unreleased track titled “I Can’t Hold On”. The song (originally written and demoed by Kevin Dubrow and Alex Grossi in 2003) features a posthumous reunion of Dubrow, Frankie Banali and Rudy Sarzo and is accompanied by an emotional video tribute directed by Frankie’s widow Regina Banali.

Catch Quiet Riot live at the following shows:

April

22 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

29 - Austin, TX - The Haute Spot

May

5 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

13 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212

27 - Winnemucca, NV - Run-A-Mucca Festival

June

2 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

3 - Sandusky, OH - Ohio Bike Week

9 - Wyndotte, MI - Smugglers Run

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino

16 - Warsaw, IN - Grover Pavilion

20 - St. John’s, NL - Iceberg Alley Festival

23 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fair

24 - Umatilla, OR - Umatilla Landing Days

July

2 - Corning, CA - Freedom To Rock Festival at Rolling Hills Casino

14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains

25 - York, PA - York State Fair

28 - Vancouver, WA - Craft Beer & Wine Festival

August

12 - ST. Michael, ND Spirit Lake Casino

26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

September

2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

16 - Cottonwood, AZ - Riverfront Park

17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island

30 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway

October

13 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall

14 - Dalton, MA - Stationary Music Hall

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)