QUIET RIOT - More 40 Years Of Metal Health Tour Dates Announced

April 17, 2023, 31 minutes ago

news quiet riot hard rock

Quiet Riot released Metal Health on March 11th, 1983 and has the distinction of being the first “metal” album to reach number one on the Billboard charts, and to date has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

States Metal Health founding member Rudy Sarzo: “We are honored to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the Head Bangers around the world.”

In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current line-up includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly.

In December 2022, Quiet Riot reissued their 2006 album Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered, which included a previously unreleased track titled “I Can’t Hold On”. The song (originally written and demoed by Kevin Dubrow and Alex Grossi in 2003) features a posthumous reunion of Dubrow, Frankie Banali and Rudy Sarzo and is accompanied by an emotional video tribute directed by Frankie’s widow Regina Banali.

Catch Quiet Riot live at the following shows:

April
22 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama 
29 - Austin, TX - The Haute Spot

May
5 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center 
6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival 
13 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212 
27 - Winnemucca, NV - Run-A-Mucca Festival 

June
2 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center 
3 - Sandusky, OH - Ohio Bike Week
9 - Wyndotte, MI - Smugglers Run
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino 
16 - Warsaw, IN - Grover Pavilion
20 - St. John’s, NL - Iceberg Alley Festival 
23 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fair
24 - Umatilla, OR - Umatilla Landing Days 

July
2 - Corning, CA - Freedom To Rock Festival at Rolling Hills Casino 
14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains 
25 - York, PA - York State Fair 
28 - Vancouver, WA - Craft Beer & Wine Festival 

August
12 - ST. Michael, ND Spirit Lake Casino 
26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino 

September
2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
16 - Cottonwood, AZ - Riverfront Park 
17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island 
30 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway 

October
13 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall 
14 - Dalton, MA - Stationary Music Hall 

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)



