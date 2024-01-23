QUIET RIOT Perform First Show Of The Year At Mohegan Sun Arena (Video); First Batch Of 2024 Tour Dates Announced

Legendary hard rock band, Quiet Riot, kicked off their 2024 tour year this past Saturday (January 20) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT as part of the “80s Rock Invasion” along with Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Vixen, and Riley’s LA Guns.

The band has also announced the first batch of 2024 tour dates. States Rudy Sarzo: “We are honored to continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the Head Bangers around the world into 2024 & beyond, this year is shaping up to be our busiest yet.”

In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current lineup includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly.

Tour dates:

January

27 - Dania Beach, FL - The Casino at Dania Beach

February

10 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Casino

22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

23 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Casino

24 - Vancouver, BC - Great Canadian Casino

March

2 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

3 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

4 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

5 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

6 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell Festival

10 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

15 - Newton, NC - Newton Performing Arts Center

22 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino

29 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino

30 - Bloomington, IL - Grossington Motor Arena

April

26 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

May

24 - Moses Lake, WA - Moses Lake Summer Festival

July

6 - Hays, KS - Wild West Festival

August

10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

23-25 - Gatlinburg, TN - The Mountain Music Festival

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)