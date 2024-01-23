QUIET RIOT Perform First Show Of The Year At Mohegan Sun Arena (Video); First Batch Of 2024 Tour Dates Announced
January 23, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Legendary hard rock band, Quiet Riot, kicked off their 2024 tour year this past Saturday (January 20) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT as part of the “80s Rock Invasion” along with Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Vixen, and Riley’s LA Guns.
Watch video below:
The band has also announced the first batch of 2024 tour dates. States Rudy Sarzo: “We are honored to continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the Head Bangers around the world into 2024 & beyond, this year is shaping up to be our busiest yet.”
In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current lineup includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly.
Tour dates:
January
27 - Dania Beach, FL - The Casino at Dania Beach
February
10 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Casino
22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
23 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Casino
24 - Vancouver, BC - Great Canadian Casino
March
2 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
3 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
4 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
5 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
6 - Miami, Jamaica, Bahamas - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
9 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell Festival
10 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
15 - Newton, NC - Newton Performing Arts Center
22 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino
29 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino
30 - Bloomington, IL - Grossington Motor Arena
April
26 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
May
24 - Moses Lake, WA - Moses Lake Summer Festival
July
6 - Hays, KS - Wild West Festival
August
10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
23-25 - Gatlinburg, TN - The Mountain Music Festival
(Photo - Julie Bergonz)