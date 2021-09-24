QUIET RIOT's RUDY SARZO And ALEX GROSSI To Attend 2021 IEBA Convention In Nashville

Rudy Sarzo and Alex Grossi of Quiet Riot have confirmed they will be attending the 2021 IEBA Convention in Nashville, TN on October 3 - 5.

IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association) is a not-for-profit trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals.

Founded in 1970, IEBA and its annual conference stand alone in the entertainment industry by providing unparalleled networking opportunities and professional development to its members and by showcasing current and diverse entertainment options. Representing billions of dollars in buying power, IEBA is an intimate organization that makes a huge impact.

"I think it's really important to support this part of the industry as things start to re-bound from the pandemic" says Grossi. "We are looking forward to seeing so many of our industry friends and colleagues after all this time getting back to work. The event planners, promoters, Talent Buyers and Production staff are the TRUE Rockstars, without them we would be nothing..."

Quiet Riot recently welcomed legendary bassist and Metal Health lineup founding member Rudy Sarzo back to the band after an 18-year absence. Rudy is looking forward to recording and touring with Quiet Riot beginning in 2022.

The band continues its historic journey as per the wishes of Frankie Banali, who passed away in 2020, and the Banali estate. The band continues to play live with the lineup composed of Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, and filling Frankie Banali’s shoes behind the drums is Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot, with Rudy Sarzo, recording the landmark "Metal Health" album, which has sold over ten million copies and spawned the hits "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Metal Health", and on the follow-up record Condition Critical. Sarzo appeared in the most notable music videos in the MTV age and toured with the band until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003. During his years out of the band, Rudy Sarzo was a member of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Öyster Cult, Queensrÿche, and The Guess Who.

States Rudy Sarzo: "I'm excited to be back home and celebrate the Quiet Riot legacy, which began 40 years ago next year with the recording of Metal Health, the first heavy metal album to reach #1 on the Billboard top 200 albums chart."