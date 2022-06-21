QUIET RIOT, TOM KEIFER, NIGHT RANGER, STEPHEN PEARCY, QUEENSRŸCHE, STRYPER, KIX, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, VIXEN And More Confirmed For Monsters On The Mountain 2022

The three-day hard rock and heavy metal music experience Monsters On The Mountain (MOTM) is set to return this August 19 - 21 at The Gatlinburg Convention Center (234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN), located in Tennessee’s beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.

After a successful inaugural event in 2021 at Pigeon Forge, the three-day immersive fan and artist celebration is returning to Tennessee with a lineup featuring over thirty artists (including fan favorites and newer acts), plus an array of interactive events and activities (including photo opportunities with bands, plus access to the Rock N’ Roll Vendor Market, Rock N’ Roll Art Gallery, and the Outdoor Patio Experience), with more to be announced.

MOTM’s public on-sale kicks off today (6/21) with General Admission three-day passes starting at $349.00, along with single-day tickets starting at $175.00 for Friday (8/19), $175.00 for Saturday (8/20), and $155.00 for Sunday (8/21). For more info and to purchase tickets, visit MonstersOnTheMountain.com.

Monsters On The Mountain 2022’s daily lineups:

Friday, August 19: Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Extreme, Yngwie Malmsteen, Quiet Riot, Richie Kotzen, Kip Winger, Autograph, Lillian Axe, Bad Marriage, Tango Down, Nerd Halen.

Saturday, August 20: Queensrÿche, Stryper, Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy, Dangerous Toys, Eclipse, John Corabi, Enuff Z'Nuff, Cold Sweat, Bad Marriage, Pyromania.

Sunday, August 21: Night Ranger, KIX, Firehouse, Nelson, Vixen, Brother Cane, Pat Travers, Crazy Lixx, SOTO/Bieler, Michael Sweet, The Hot Summers, Wild America, Shot of Poison.

Returning as official festival hosts are Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM), comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show, “That Metal Show”), and pioneer rock radio DJ Nikki Blakk. Plus, Eddie Trunk will be broadcasting his SiriusXM show live on Friday (8/19).

An inviting and quaint mountain town in eastern Tennessee, Gatlinburg is a fabulous tourist destination featuring great dining options, outdoor attractions, shops, and a plethora of lodging options, all nestled under the backdrop of the breath-taking Smoky Mountains. Located in the heart of the town, the Gatlinburg Convention Center is easily accessible with many hotels, shops, and restaurants being within walking distance.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters On The Mountain promises to be one of the biggest events of 2022 for music fans.

(Quiet Riot photo - Kaos Photography)