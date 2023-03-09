QUIET RIOT - Virtual Release Event Announced For "Keep On Rollin’ - My Fan Club Years With Kevin DuBrow And Quiet Riot" Book; Video Trailer

MiMa Publishing - the independent publishing company founded in 2021 by Michal Pellicone and Mark Weiss - has announced a visual book release event for Keep On Rollin’ - My Fan Club Years With Kevin DuBrow And Quiet Riot, premiering on March 11 at 8 PM, ET, at Meethook Live. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here (access to the stream is good until March 31, 2023).

Join us as we celebrate the Virtual Book Release of Keep On Rollin’ - My Fan Club Years With Kevin DuBrow And Quiet Riot. Written by Missy Whitney and published by MiMa Publishing. Featuring photographs by Mark Weiss and Ron Sobol. Foreword by Rudy Sarzo and Afterword by Kevin’s mom, Laura Mandell.

World Listening Exclusive! - As a bonus for those tuning into the event, hear the song demo, "Keep On Rollin'," written by Kevin DuBrow and recorded on a 1980 demo tape that Kevin gave to Missy as a Christmas gift. With a title change and the lyrics rewritten, it later became widely known as "Party All Night" and was released on Quiet Riot's Condition Critical album in 1984.

Watch Keith Roth as he reminisces with Quiet Riot’s Rudy Sarzo, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Don Dokken and others sharing their memories of Kevin DuBrow and Quiet Riot.

Watch an event trailer below:

Hosted by SiriusXM DJ Keith Roth; featuring Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake), Missy Whitney (Author: Keep On Rollin’ - My Fan Club Years With Kevin DuBrow & Quiet Riot), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen, Deep Purple), John Vassilou (Tour Manager – Quiet Riot), Laura Mandell (Kevin DuBrow’s Mom), Mark Weiss (Photographer), Ron Sobol (Photographer), Don Dokken (Dokken), Mitch Perry (Steeler & Former DuBrow member), Michal Pellicone (Publisher, Book Design), Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Sons of Apollo, TSO), Roxy Petrucci (Vixen).

Rudy Sarzo invites you to the virtual book release event:

Missy Whitney began working alongside Kevin DuBrow as the fan club president promoting his band DuBrow and helping to secure a record deal from the very beginning. DuBrow played a total of 106 gigs where she was in attendance, growing the band's support and fan base.

In September 1982, producer Spencer Proffer signed the band to a US recording contract with CBS Records and recorded Metal Health. And with the release of Metal Health, Whitney continued to work with the band in an official fan club capacity by running the Quiet Riot Squad. She was instrumental in connecting fans to the band, pre-social media, and developing fan newsletters, merchandise, and fan street teams across the US.

Writing about her time working with DuBrow and Quiet Riot, Whitney completed her memoir entitled, Keep On Rollin’ - My Fan Club Years With Kevin Dubrow & Quiet Riot in 2020. In it, she shares her unique experiences working alongside Kevin DuBrow and Frankie Banali. In her book, she discusses DuBrow's untimely death in 2007 and pays tribute to Frankie Banali, who died of pancreatic cancer in August of 2020.

The book is a collection of personal photos and handwritten letters from Kevin DuBrow. Plus, contributing photographs from iconic photographer Mark “WEISSGUY” Weiss and early Quiet Riot photographer Ron Sobol.

"I want to say kudos to Missy's book because very little is known about the DuBrow period. In 1979 when Randy Rhoads left for Ozzy Osbourne—the period of Missy's book ties the previous Quiet Riot, Metal Health, the world knows today. This book celebrates Kevin DuBrow, Frankie Banali, and Randy Rhoads. And it should be in the collection of—not only Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne fans but in the collection of every music fan. I am honored to do the foreword because I was there and Missy was the O.G. fan club president." - Rudy Sarzo / Quiet Riot

"They were the number one album in America. They broke through disco and all that shit. They were the first, they didn't knock down the wall. They blew the wall up.” - Dee Snider / Twisted Sister

“Kevin was one of my best rock buds back in the day. He even gave me the keys to his house while he was on the road, so that I would have a place to stay when-ever I was in L.A. He was such a funny guy, and he was also – how can I say this nicely? – very sure of himself and never afraid to voice his opinion. This book captures the trials and tribulations of a rock band in the making, with a little help from Missy Whitney; a passionate teenage fan from “The Valley” whose life changed the very first night she saw Quiet Riot.” - Mark “WEISSGUY” Weiss / Photographer

"Kevin did speak his mind but—Kevin was a great fu* ckin' singer. I remember doing shows with DuBrow in the early days in '81 and '82. We always had a good rapport. Quiet Riot was instrumental in instigating the L.A. scene—with doing the U.S. Festival and being the first #1 metal record. Kudos to Quiet Riot they set a place in history" - Stephen Pearcy / Ratt

(Photos - Mark Weiss)