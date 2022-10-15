RACHEL BOLAN Reveals SKID ROW's Original Name On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE (Video)

Skid Row bassist, songwriter and co-founder Rachel Bolan reveals for the first time the original name of Skid Row, and what inspired his own name, in an entertaining interview for the In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie podcast. Check out the clip below.

Skid Row and earMUSIC joined forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. It can be ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"Time Bomb" video:

"Tear It Down" video:

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):