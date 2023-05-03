RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Among Inductees For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Today, The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation announces its 2023 Inductees in the following categories:

Performer Category:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius

Iron Maiden and Soundgarden, who were both part of the "Fan Vote" (the top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, comprised a "Fans' Ballot" that was tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2023 inductees), failed to make the cut.

The announcement was streamed on Apple Music 1 during a one-hour special with hosts Ebro Darden, Rebecca Judd, Matt Wilkinson, Brooke Reese, and Kelleigh Bannen with special guests Sheryl Crow and Bernie Taupin.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3, and will return to Cleveland in 2024.