RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Bassist TIM COMMERFORD Paying Ex-Wife $1.85M In Divorce Settlement

Rage Against The Machine bassist, Tim Commerford, has finally settled his divorce from his ex-wife, Aleece Dimas, reports The Blast.

Dimas filed for divorce from the bassist in 2018, and the pair have since been embroiled in a legal battle that has finally come to an end with the recent settlement.

The former couple have finally reached a settlement in their long and drawn-out divorce battle. Court documents obtained by The Blast show that Commerford will pay his ex-wife Dimas $1.85 million as an equalization payment.

Read more at The Blast.