RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Cancel Upcoming UK / European Shows; Frontman ZACK DE LA ROCHA Needs "Rest And Rehabilitation"

Rage Against The Machine have cancelled their August and September dates in the UK and Europe so that frontman Zack De La Rocha can recover from a recent leg injury.

A message from the band states: "Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows."

