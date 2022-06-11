RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Confirm North American And European Tour Schedules For 2022 / 2023, Share Audio From Recent Rehearsal

Back in January, Rage Against The Machine announced they were delaying the start of their North American tour. The trek was originally scheduled for 2020, then rescheduled for 2021, and again for 2022. The tour will launch in early July.

A message from the band states: "The Rage Against The Machine "Public Service Announcement" North American tour with Run The Jewels will now start on July 9, 2022 in East Troy, Wisconsin. Headline shows scheduled for March 31, 2022 through May 23, 2022 will be postponed and rescheduled. All tickets for the moved dates will be honored."

North American tour dates for 2022 are as follows:

July

9 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

11 - United Center - Chicago, IL

12 - United Center - Chicago, IL

19 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, ON

21 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

23 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

25 - Key Bank Center - Buffalo, NY

27 - Rocket Mortgage Field House - Cleveland, OH

29 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

31 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

August

2 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

3 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

8 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

12 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

14 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Go to this location for the band's complete tour schedule into 2023and ticket links.

The band has shared live rehearsal audio recorded on June 7th at an undisclosed location. Check it out below.