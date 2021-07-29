RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Ernie Ball Music Man Introduces The TIM COMMERFORD Artist Series StingRay Bass Collection; Video

Ernie Ball Music Man has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Introducing the Tim Commerford Artist Series StingRay bass collection. These brand-new limited-edition Ernie Ball Music Man instruments were designed in conjunction with Tim Commerford, the legendary bassist of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, and his newest project, 7D7D. Tim has been a part of the Ernie Ball Music Man family for many years, and this collaboration is the natural evolution of his enduring passion for the StingRay bass. With active and passive options for both short-scale and full-scale, you’re sure to find the right match for your playing style. The passive full-scale and active short-scale models deserve special consideration, as Music Man has never before offered these configurations.

"Over the last 30 years, Commerford has perfected his signature sound, playing many passive and active basses. The ability to have both full and short-scale, active and passive basses in one collection gives Tim the tools required to reproduce the sounds made famous throughout his career."

Order here.