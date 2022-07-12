RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Frontman ZACK DE LA ROCHA Suffers Leg Injury During Chicago Concert; Video

TMZ has shared the video below, stating: "Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha had a twist of fate during his Windy City performance… the guy messed up his leg, forcing him to rock out while grabbin' a seat.

"Zack and his bandmates were 4 songs deep into their set at the United Center in Chicago on Monday night when the singer started hopping on one leg as he ran across the stage during 'Bullet in the Head'. The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Zack trying to shake it off, but instead, he has to grab onto nearby equipment to stay standing... unclear exactly what went down, but a serious ankle injury could be at the root of it."

Back in January, Rage Against The Machine announced they were delaying the start of their North American tour. The trek was originally scheduled for 2020, then rescheduled for 2021, and again for 2022. The tour finally launched earlier this month.

North American tour dates for 2022 are as follows:

July

12 - United Center - Chicago, IL

19 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, ON

21 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

23 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

25 - Key Bank Center - Buffalo, NY

27 - Rocket Mortgage Field House - Cleveland, OH

29 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

31 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

August

2 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

3 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

8 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

12 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

14 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Go to this location for the band's complete tour schedule into 2023and ticket links.