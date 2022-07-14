RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Kick Off US Tour In East Troy, Wisconsin; Fan-Filmed Video Of First Show In 11 Years Streaming

On Saturday, July 9th, Rage Against The Machine brought their first show in 11 years to the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed visdeo of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bombtrack"

"People Of The Sun"

"Bulls On Parade"

"Bullet In The Head"

"Testify"

"Tire Me"

"Wake Up"

"Guerrilla Radio"

"Without a Face"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Calm Like A Bomb"

"Sleep Now In The Fire"

"War Within A Breath"

"The Ghost Of Tom Joad"

"Freedom"

"Killing In The Name"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

July

19 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, ON

21 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

23 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

25 - Key Bank Center - Buffalo, NY

27 - Rocket Mortgage Field House - Cleveland, OH

29 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

31 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

August

2 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

3 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

8 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

12 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

14 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Go to this location for the band's complete tour schedule into 2023and ticket links.