RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Live At Finsbury Park Streaming On The PIT

THE PIT presents... Rage Against The Machine - Live At Finsbury Park.

A message states: "Rage Against The Machine have cancelled their European Tour this summer just after North American gigs. So no cigar for this year. BUT, we can comfort ourselves by watching the famous Live At Finsbury Park from RATM on The PIT. A live video album recorded in June 2010, released five years later on DVD/Blu-Ray through Eagle Vision Records and available right now on the platform.

There's a tradition in the UK since the 70s for an annual music event, the 'Christmas No.1' chart single. It's the highest selling music single on Christmas Day each year where numerous artists and the music industry alike aim for this accolade. Bets are taken, songs are recorded especially, and thousands tune in to the countdown on national radio to find out who has it.



Since 2005 it has been dominated by reality TV show The X Factor and this tradition started to disappear. In November 2009, Rage Against The Machine fans Jon and Tracy Morter had decided that enough was enough. A social networking campaign was started to get an alternative No.1 instead. It attracted over a million followers Worldwide plus attention from the media.

The campaign was a success, with Rage Against The Machine selling over half a million downloads to be crowned the 2009 UK Christmas No.1... The band had pledged to play a free concert should they get to the top, and in June 2010 Rage Against The Machine travelled to London for this historical gig."

Stream the Live At Finsbury Park on The PIT.