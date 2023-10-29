RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Meets JAMES BROWN Meets VAN HALEN In "Take The Soul Power Back" Mashup

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring Rage Against The Machine's "Take The Power Back", James Brown's "Soul Power", and snippets of Van Halen's "Atomic Punk" and "I'm The One".

Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.

Check out some of McClintock's previous mashups below.

Aretha Sabbath - "Superfools"

Five Finger Death Punch and Marvin Gaye - "Let's Get Bleeding"

Earth, Kiss, And Fire - "I Was Made for Boogie Wonderland"