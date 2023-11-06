RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Shares New Video Focusing On 2023 Inductees
November 6, 2023, 38 minutes ago
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has released the video below, focusing on 2023 inductees, Rage Against The Machine.
A message states: "Rage Against The Machine shook the foundations of established standards - musically, socially, and philosophically. With a sonic arsenal that blends rap, metal, and punk, they reshaped not only the music landscape but also the social consciousness of an entire generation."
The Hall previously announced its 2023 Inductees in the following categories:
Performer Category:
Kate Bush
Sheryl Crow
Missy Elliott
George Michael
Willie Nelson
Rage Against The Machine
The Spinners
Musical Influence Award:
DJ Kool Herc
Link Wray
Musical Excellence Award:
Chaka Khan
Al Kooper
Bernie Taupin
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
Don Cornelius
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has announced new special guests for the 2023 Induction Ceremony, including two-time inductee Stevie Nicks, plus Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Ice-T, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah and Sia.
The ceremony will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 3 at 8 PM, ET, and streamed live on Disney+.