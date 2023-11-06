RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Shares New Video Focusing On 2023 Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has released the video below, focusing on 2023 inductees, Rage Against The Machine.

A message states: "Rage Against The Machine shook the foundations of established standards - musically, socially, and philosophically. With a sonic arsenal that blends rap, metal, and punk, they reshaped not only the music landscape but also the social consciousness of an entire generation."

The Hall previously announced its 2023 Inductees in the following categories:

Performer Category:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has announced new special guests for the 2023 Induction Ceremony, including two-time inductee Stevie Nicks, plus Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Ice-T, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah and Sia.

The ceremony will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 3 at 8 PM, ET, and streamed live on Disney+.

