RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's North American Tour Rescheduled For 2022

Rage Against The Machine have once again been forced to postpone their North American tour, originally scheduled for 2020, then rescheduled for 2021. The Public Service Announcement tour, with support from Run The Jewels, is not set to launch on March 31, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

A message from the band states: "The Rage Against The Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days if you are unable to make it to the new date. We will see you next year."

View the updated tour schedule here.