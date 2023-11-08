RAGE Announce 40 Years In Rage World Tour
November 8, 2023, an hour ago
German power metal band, Rage, announce their 40 Years In Rage World Tour with the following...
"Forty years in Rage: an incredible journey filled with unforgettable stories. As we gear up for our 40th-anniversary celebration, get ready for the most monumental Rage event to date! Anticipate a series of unforgettable shows and festivals in countries we haven’t played in for a while. Additionally, we are thrilled that some of these shows go back to some of your favorite albums like XIII, Lingua Mortis, and Ghost, which means get ready for some high-energy orchestral performances. Stay tuned for updates on additional live dates and exciting details about our epic celebration next year. We can’t wait to hit the road and share this special milestone with all of you!"
Get tickets here. Dates below.
40 Years In Rage World Tour
March
4 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
April
13 - Larnaca, Cypres - Savino
30 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof
May
3 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin
4 - Krakow, Poland - Qwadrat
5 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
11 - Trier, Germany - MJC
12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
16 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
17 - Burgelengenfeld, Germany - VAZ
18 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
19 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater REX
November
19 - Malmö, Sweden - Retro Bar
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand
21 - Gävle, Sweden - TBD
22 - Linköping, Sweden - Hell Yeah Rock Club
23 - Jevnaker, Norway - Glassheim Rock & K
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - TBD
30 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan
40 Years In Rage feat. Lingua Mortis Orchestra
May
10 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock In Rautheim
July
14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock
August
30 - Schramberg-Tennenbronn, Germany - Metalacker
40 Years In Rage Festival Dates
July
4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz
6 - Dietingen, Germany - Wolfweez
12 - Coesfeld, Germany - Rock Am Turm
August
9 - Büdesheim, Germany - Krawall’O’Rock
31 - Rheinfelden, Germany - Nordrock Open Air
September
6 - Eystrup, Germany - Just For Fun Open Air
7 - Herne, Germany - Rock Spektakulum
November
15 - Lebach, Germany - Rock Meets Benefiz