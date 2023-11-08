RAGE Announce 40 Years In Rage World Tour

German power metal band, Rage, announce their 40 Years In Rage World Tour with the following...

"Forty years in Rage: an incredible journey filled with unforgettable stories. As we gear up for our 40th-anniversary celebration, get ready for the most monumental Rage event to date! Anticipate a series of unforgettable shows and festivals in countries we haven’t played in for a while. Additionally, we are thrilled that some of these shows go back to some of your favorite albums like XIII, Lingua Mortis, and Ghost, which means get ready for some high-energy orchestral performances. Stay tuned for updates on additional live dates and exciting details about our epic celebration next year. We can’t wait to hit the road and share this special milestone with all of you!"

Get tickets here. Dates below.

40 Years In Rage World Tour

March

4 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

April

13 - Larnaca, Cypres - Savino

30 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof

May

3 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

4 - Krakow, Poland - Qwadrat

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

11 - Trier, Germany - MJC

12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

17 - Burgelengenfeld, Germany - VAZ

18 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

19 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater REX

November

19 - Malmö, Sweden - Retro Bar

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand

21 - Gävle, Sweden - TBD

22 - Linköping, Sweden - Hell Yeah Rock Club

23 - Jevnaker, Norway - Glassheim Rock & K

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - TBD

30 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan

40 Years In Rage feat. Lingua Mortis Orchestra

May

10 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock In Rautheim

July

14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

August

30 - Schramberg-Tennenbronn, Germany - Metalacker

40 Years In Rage Festival Dates

July

4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz

6 - Dietingen, Germany - Wolfweez

12 - Coesfeld, Germany - Rock Am Turm

August

9 - Büdesheim, Germany - Krawall’O’Rock

31 - Rheinfelden, Germany - Nordrock Open Air

September

6 - Eystrup, Germany - Just For Fun Open Air

7 - Herne, Germany - Rock Spektakulum

November

15 - Lebach, Germany - Rock Meets Benefiz