RAGE BEHIND Release New Digital Single “The Hands Of Revenge”

Following the release of their debut album Eminence Or Disgrace on December 8, 2023, French groove/nu-metal thrash monsters Rage Behind have returned with a relentless new single. “The Hands Of Revenge,” which can also be found as one of two bonus tracks on the CD digipak version of the aforementioned record.

The band comment, "'The Hands Of Revenge' is one heavy song we love to play live. With its mid-tempo groove and those lyrics calling to move forward, there's a special vibe that makes us really connect with the audience. It always feels great sharing all this energy."

Order Eminence Or Disgrace here.