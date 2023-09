On August 19, German power metal band, Rage, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Resurrection Day"

"Solitary Man"

"Great Old Ones"

"Nevermore"

"Refuge"

"End Of All Days"

"Straight To Hell"

"Don't Fear The Winter"

"Higher Than The Sky"