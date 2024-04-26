RAGE Release New Single "Toxic Waves" (Single Edit); Lyric Video
German metal band, Rage, have released the new single, "Toxic Waves" (Single Edit). The full version song is also included on the new double studio album, Afterlifelines.
Peavy Wagner comments: "The pollution of our planet is brought to a never-imagined climax, the systems collapse."
The song is available on all platforms here, and is accompanied by a lyric video. Watch below:
In addition to the release of the double album, Rage invites fans to join them on their extensive 2024 world tour, with shows and festival appearances in Canada, Japan and European countries such as Germany, Austria, Greece, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Spain and Scandinavia. Added to the bargain, Peavy Wagner has already announced a major Rage biography launch for autumn 2024 to mark the group’s 40th anniversary, including lots of rare photos, behind-the-scenes material and plenty of exciting anecdotes.
Afterlifelines tracklisting:
CD1
"In The Beginning"
"End Of Illusions"
"Under A Black Crown"
"Afterlife"
"Dead Man's Eyes"
"Mortal"
"Toxic Waves"
"Waterwar"
"Justice Will be Mine"
"Shadow World"
"Life Among The Ruins"
CD2
"Cold Desire"
"Root Of Our Evil"
"Curse The Night"
"One World"
"It's All Too Much"
"Dying To Live"
"The Flood"
"Lifelines"
"Interlude"
"In The End"
"Dying To Live" video:
"Cold Desire" video:
"Under A Black Crown" video:
Rage tour dates:
April
30 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof
May
3 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin
4 - Krakow, Poland - Qwadrat
5 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
10 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock In Rautheim
11 - Trier, Germany - MJC
12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
16 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
17 - Burgelengenfeld, Germany - VAZ
18 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
19 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex
July
4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival
6 - Dietingen, Germany - Wolfweez Festival
12 - Coesfeld, Germany - Rock am Turm
14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival
28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - Metaldays
31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
August
9 - Büdesheim, Germany - Krawall'O'Rock
30 - Schramberg/Tennenbronn, Germany - Metalacker
31 - Rheinfelden, Germany - NordRock Schwaben Festival
September
6 - Eystrup, Germany - Just For Fun Open Air
7 - Herne, Germany - Spektakulum
October
3 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Club
5 - Thessaloniki, Greece - 8-Ball
November
9 - Sarnen, Switzerland - UrRock Festival
15 - Lebach, Germany - Rock Meets Benefiz
19 - Malmö, Sweden - Retro Bar
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand
21 - Gävle, Sweden - TBD
22 - Linköping, Sweden - Hell Yeah Rock Club
23 - Jevnaker, Norway - Glassheim Rock & K
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - TBD
30 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan
Rage are:
Jean Bormann - guitars
Peavy Wagner - bass, vocals
Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums
(Photo - Oliver Bob)