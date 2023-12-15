RAGE Set March Release Date For New Double Album, Afterlifelines; New Tour Dates Confirmed

German metal band, Rage, have announced the arrival of their latest studio album, Afterlifelines, on March 29. The new double album will consist of a total of 21 songs, including an intro, interlude and outro. Remarkably, the two records feature different musical approaches.

Singer and bassist Peavy Wagner explains: “The first album is called Afterlife and comprises songs that we recorded as a trio, while the material on the second album, Lifelines, also includes classical orchestral arrangements.”

Wagner and his two band mates, Jean Bormann (guitar) and Vassilios “Lucky” Maniatopoulos (drums), have cut more than 94 minutes of new Rage music, including what Wagner calls a “20-minute grand finale”. To sweeten the wait for the album release, Steamhammer / SPV will launch three lead singles from the new disc starting in January 2024.

In addition to the release of the double album, Rage invites fans to join them on their extensive 2024 world tour, with shows and festival appearances in Canada, Japan and European countries such as Germany, Austria, Greece, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Spain and Scandinavia. Added to the bargain, Peavy Wagner has already announced a major Rage biography launch for autumn 2024 to mark the group’s 40th anniversary, including lots of rare photos, behind-the-scenes material and plenty of exciting anecdotes.

Looks like 2024 is set to be a real Rage year!

Afterlifelines will be released on March 29, 2024 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- 2CD DigiPak

- Limited Box Set

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Download / Streaming

Pre-order here.

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundles with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

Pre-order here.

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive colored edition only at the Napalm shop

Pre-order here.

Afterlifelines tracklisting:

CD1

"In The Beginning"

"End Of Illusions"

"Under A Black Crown"

"Afterlife"

"Dead Man's Eyes"

"Mortal"

"Toxic Waves"

"Waterwar"

"Justice Will be Mine"

"Shadow World"

"Life Among The Ruins"

CD2

"Cold Desire"

"Root Of Our Evil"

"Curse The Night"

"One World"

"It's All Too Much"

"Dying To Live"

"The Flood"

"Lifelines"

"Interlude"

"In The End"

Rage tour dates:

March

4 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

5 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

6 - Québec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

7 - Montreal, QC - TBA

April

13 - Larnaca, Cypres - Savino

30 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof

May

3 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

4 - Krakow, Poland - Qwadrat

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

10 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock In Rautheim

11 - Trier, Germany - MJC

12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

17 - Burgelengenfeld, Germany - VAZ

18 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

19 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

July

4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival

6 - Dietingen, Germany - Wolfweez Festival

12 - Coesfeld, Germany - Rock am Turm

14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival

28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - Metaldays

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

9 - Büdesheim, Germany - Krawall'O'Rock

30 - Schramberg/Tennenbronn, Germany - Metalacker

31 - Rheinfelden, Germany - NordRock Schwaben Festival

September

6 - Eystrup, Germany - Just For Fun Open Air

7 - Herne, Germany - Spektakulum

October

3 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Club

5 - Thessaloniki, Greece - 8-Ball

November

9 - Sarnen, Switzerland - UrRock Festival

15 - Lebach, Germany - Rock Meets Benefiz

19 - Malmö, Sweden - Retro Bar

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand

21 - Gävle, Sweden - TBD

22 - Linköping, Sweden - Hell Yeah Rock Club

23 - Jevnaker, Norway - Glassheim Rock & K

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - TBD

30 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan

Rage are:

Jean Bormann - guitars

Peavy Wagner - bass, vocals

Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums

(Photo - Oliver Bob)