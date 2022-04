On August 13, 2021, Raging Speedhorn performed upon the Sophie Lancaster Stage at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival. You can watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Fuck The Voodooman"

"Halfway To Hell"

"The Gush"

"Hard To Kill"

"How Much Can A Man Take"

"Spitfire"

"Thumper"

"Doom Machine"

"The Hate Song"

"Snakebite"