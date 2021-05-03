RAGING SPEEDHORN Release "Doom Machine" Music Video; Band Announces Only 2021 Headline Show

Raging Speedhorn released a video for "Doom Machine", and have announced their first headline show of 2021, with Earthtone9 and Heriot as support. The show will take place at The Dome in London on December 10.

The band had this to say on the dual announcement: “Directed by our man Dan Cook and filmed by Zero visuals. A lot of work went it to this, and we really can’t wait to see people’s reactions and we’re excited to play London with our good friends in Earthtone9 and Heriot in December. It’ll be our first London show in over three years and we can’t wait to finally play songs from our new record “Hard To Kill”. Go grab yourself a ticket now.”

Recorded with Russ Russell (Napalm Death, At The Gates) at Parlour Studios in Kettering, Hard To Kill saw Raging Speedhorn once again upping their own ante in terms of song-writing finesse; playing riff-fuelled dirty heavy metal with aplomb.

“The album is straight-up Raging Speedhorn - with added extras,” says founding co-frontman Frank Regan. “Right now, the band is on fire, the vibe is amazing, and we’re so happy to be back playing music. Six albums in and we’re still loving what we do.”

The album - the follow-up to 2016’s Lost Ritual - was the first to feature new vocalist Dan Cook who replaced long-standing co-vocalist John Loughlin. John stood down after 21 years during the recording of Hard To Kill leaving the mantle open for Dan. RSH also welcomed new guitarist Dave Leese and former Hundred Reasons bassist Andy Gilmour who join founding members Regan, drummer Gordon Morison, and guitarist Jim Palmer.

Tickets for the London show can be bought here.

Over the course of 20 years Raging Speedhorn have built a solid and long-standing reputation as one of the UK’s leading metal outfits. Since the release of their eponymous debut in 2000, the sextet have enjoyed a career built on stunning, raucous live shows and albums to boot. A career that has seen the sextet play worldwide shows and festivals and sharing stages with the likes of Slipknot, Clutch, Enter Shikari and many more.

Hard To Kill was released on vinyl, CD, download and all streaming platforms via the band’s own label imprint Red Weed Records on October 23, 2020.