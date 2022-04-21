RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT Featuring BLAS ELIAS, TODD KERNS, DOUG ALDRICH, And Many More Announces Its Return

At last! After an imposed two-year pandemic hiatus, Raiding The Rock Vault is delighted to announce it will be back at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino joining a lineup of first-class entertainment starting on June 17, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on April 22, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

Voted a record breaking Best Of Las Vegas 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it has consistently been a top-ranked show on TripAdvisor, establishing itself as a Las Vegas entertainment institution.

Raiding The Rock Vault tells the story of classic rock from the 1960s to the 1980s and is performed by members of some of the greatest rock bands in history.

“We appreciate the many emails and requests for news received during the lockdown and look forward to welcoming all our guests and friends back to rock in The Duomo, an exciting new and expanded venue at the Rio,” said Producer Sir Harry Cowell.

The show’s rotating lineup of rock stars include:

Howard Leese [Guitar], Heart, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bad Company.

Hugh McDonald [Bass], Bon Jovi, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rowan Robertson [Lead Guitar], Dio.

Robin McAuley [Lead Vocals], MSG, Survivor.

Cian Coey [Lead Vocals], Meat Loaf, Dweezil Zappa.

Blas Elias [Drums], Slaughter, Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Michael T. Ross [Keyboards], Lita Ford, Missing Persons.

Phil Soussan [Bass], Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Last in Line.

Todd Kerns [Lead Vocals], Slash.

John Bisaha [Lead Vocals], The Babys.

Jay Schellen [Drums], Yes, Asia, Badfinger.

Doug Aldrich [Guitar], Whitesnake, Dio, The Dead Daisies.

Tony Franklin [Bass], The Firm, Whitesnake, Blue Murder.

Christian Brady [Lead Guitar], Hellyeah.

Z Maddox [Lead Guitar], Rock of Ages.

Jason Boyleston [Guitar], Paul Rodgers Band.

Megan Ruger [Lead Vocals], The Voice.

Paul Johnson [Lead Vocals], Rock of Ages.

Dan Grennes [Bass], Billie Joe Armstrong, Melissa Etheridge.

The production brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music, including The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more.

“In addition to the show, patrons can enhance their up-close musical experience by enjoying the best Italian food in town, craft cocktails from around the world at our center bar, and other features in this intimate atmosphere such as an arcade,” says The Duomo owner Tony Sgro and partner, Damian Costa, of Pompey Entertainment.

Raiding The Rock Vault will perform Friday-Monday, at 8:00pm, starting June 17, 2022 with tickets ranging from $74 - $129 plus tax and fees. A Rock Star Package upgrade is also available with any ticket for $99, which includes a meet and greet with the rock stars prior to the show, a souvenir VIP laminate, and concert program.

For further details, visit RaidingTheRockVault.com.