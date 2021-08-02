Raise The Roof At Your Reunion Concert With These 5 Effective Promotional Tips

Thinking about getting back together with the band? Has it been several years since you all last got together for a performance? Want to relive that rush and bring all your fans under one roof again? Well, there’s only one solution to that.

Throw a reunion concert!

Everyone loves watching a separated band come back together to perform. It evokes a sense of nostalgia within fans and gets them excited for what you have to offer. But this excitement doesn’t just develop overnight. There is a lot of serious work involved in effectively promoting a reunion for your band. And that’s where the right marketing strategy comes in.

Some of the greatest bands ever have reunited after years of separation and brought their fanbase back together. Guns n’ Roses, Fall Out Boy, and Led Zeppelin are among the most famous examples of bands that decided to come back together to make music. Fleetwood Mac had one of the most successful and most watched reunion performances of the time in 1997, which rewarded them a place back on the charts.

It’s safe to say that effective marketing played a big role in the success of all of these bands. And it can play a similar role for you as well. Which is why we’ve shortlisted some of the most effective marketing strategies you can use to promote your reunion show and put your music back on the charts.

1. Create a hashtag

The first thing to remember while marketing is that this is the age of digital promotion, and that the internet has the power to create new trends through even a simple word. That’s where hashtags come in.

Create an engaging hashtag on Twitter and Instagram to announce to the world that you’re getting back together. You can do this in a number of ways. Add a photograph of yourself with the band on your Instagram feed and add in a subtle hashtag to the post that lets fans know they have something to look forward to.

The band Bright Eyes directly announced their big reunion in 2020 by spilling all the details of their upcoming tour and adding in the hashtag #BrightEyes2020. Similarly, My Chemical Romance announced a surprise reunion in late 2019 using the hashtag #MCRXX.

Alternatively, you can let your fans take care of the hashtag game for you. The Jonas Brothers reunion elicited a great response from fans after each member of the band emptied their Instagram feeds and added black display pictures. Fans of the band began their own theories and made the hashtag #JonasBrothersBlackout trend all over Twitter to showcase their excitement.

2. Post a teaser to get your fans excited

If you’re reuniting with your band members after a long hiatus, one ideal way to get fans excited is to provide teasers of you together to get their curiosity going. Nothing engages your followers more than an image or video of the band sitting together after a long time apart.

You can be either direct or subtle when trying out this strategy. Record a short video of you and the band hanging out together and put it up on either your personal account or the band’s official social media platform. Add a caption that gives the fans some exciting hints.

Burton Cummings, vocalist for the band Guess Who, ignited great curiosity in his fans after posting a series of teaser posts with his ex-band member Randy Bachman with captions that hinted at a possible reunion show. These images had fans ecstatic over their eventual performance together in 2020.

Another way to go is to let go of subtle hints and directly get together to announce a comeback. Add a touch of creativity to your announcement by showing how far you’ve come and what fans can expect next.

Famous boy band Big Time Rush has had fans waiting for them to reunite ever since they split 8 years ago. In July 2021, the band came together to shoot an exciting short skit to announce their reunion concerts in December. The video was posted with the caption “WE ARE BACK!” and had fans all over the world signing up to be part of this special reunion.

3. Leverage local support through vibrant band posters

Social media is a great way to reach out to the world. But sometimes you need more direct measures to engage those in closest proximity to you. Your local community deserves to be engaged closely and directly.

Look for places in your community that have high foot traffic and have a set of eye-catching band posters ready to be put up. Designing a professional poster might look challenging, but it’s a lot easier than it seems. With online design tools like PosterMyWall, you can get free access to a wide range of band posters and concert flyers to use and customize according to your needs.

Create a free account on PosterMyWall and look for your design of choice. Then hop onto the editor and add in your own touches and additions to make it attractive to your fanbase.

To create a feeling of nostalgia, add one old and one new picture of you and your band to create a comparison. Highlight the word “reunion” in your heading. Add in your concert dates and timings to let fans know what to look forward to. To avoid clutter, use PosterMyWall’s additional elements to add a QR code that links fans to all information on your reunion show.

4. Utilize the radio for giveaways and contests

It may be the era of online music, but the radio still plays an important role in people’s lives. And nothing gets the buzz going more than a radio contest. Partner up with the most known local radio stations and arrange some ticket and merchandise giveaways to create excitement for your event.

Arrange fun contests for your fans. Have them take part in a fun radio band trivia for the chance to win free tickets and backstage passes to your show. If you’re making a comeback, it’s important for you to promote your old image along with your new one. Have your fans guess your old number one hits and releases.

This not only adds to the excitement for your upcoming event, but will also create more traction for some of your old songs and potentially engage new listeners.

5. Set up an interview

Nothing riles up fans more than seeing you and your fellow band members together on television or radio after a long time apart. While digital media is the main area for modern day marketing, traditional television, radio, and print interviews are not to be underestimated.

Set up an interview with a local radio station, talk show, or magazine to discuss your comeback and promote your upcoming music. Have your band come together to give collective statements on how you all feel about being back together, and talk about your growth to engage your old fans.

In an interview with Dave Jennings, reunited band The Damned got together to talk about their old performances, their journey as musicians, and their decision to come back together to relive their best musical memories. The interview had fans reminiscing about the band’s past successes and excited about their future endeavours together.

Recreating the old hype can be difficult if you’re reuniting after a long hiatus. With these five effective tips, you can make sure your fanbase stays with you through every part of your musical journey and make your way back to the charts.