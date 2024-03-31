RAMMSTEIN Accused Of Plagiarism By Synthwave Duo NINJA CYBORG

According to Euro.DayFr.com, Rammstein is being accused of plagiarism, with the French synthwave duo Ninja Cyborg claiming Rammstein ripped off the riff from their track, "The Sunny Road", for the song "Deutschland".

Ninja Cyborg initially took legal action against Rammstein in 2021, but their claim was dismissed at first instance, before appealing. French justice finally appointed an independent expert in 2022, at the request of the French duo.

Ninja Cyborg did not plagiarize Rammstein, as fans of the German band claimed. The opposite happened. "The Sunny Road" was released in 2018, and "Deutschland" was released a few months later in 2019. A judicial musical expert, concluded on March 27th that Rammstein "voluntarily borrowed the riff and other melodic elements from 'The Sunny Road' in 'Deutschland'."

The musical expert at the Paris Court of Appeal, Richard Dubugnon, estimated that "no chance meeting" could be accepted due to "too many similarities" and that Rammstein had "without a doubt" committed plagiarism, according to a press release from PHI Avocats.

Read the complete report here.

Photo - Universal Music