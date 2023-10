Rammstein's Europe Stadium Tour goes into a new round in 2024. The general pre-sale for all dates starts on Wednesday, October 18 at 11 AM, CEST.

LIFAD members will get access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale in advance, starting Monday, October 16 at 11 AM, CEST - Tuesday, October 17 at 11 AM, CEST.

Dates to be announced. Watch a video trailer below: