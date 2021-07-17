RAMMSTEIN - ARTE Concert Streaming Live From Madison Square Garden Until August
July 17, 2021, 22 minutes ago
ARTE Concert has shared Rammstein: Live From Madison Square Garden, taken from the band's Rammstein In Amerika DVD, released in 2015. It will be streaming on YouTube until August 14th.
The show at Madison Square Garden in New York City took place on December 11th, 2010. It was officially sold out 20 minutes after tickets went on sale.
Setlist:
"Rammlied"
"B********"
"Weisses Fleisch"
"Feuer Frei!"
"Wiener Blut"
"Frühling in Paris"
"Ich Tu Dir weh"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Benzin"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Du Hast"
"Pussy"
Encore:
"Sonne"
"Haifisch"
"Ich Will"
"Waidmanns Heil" and "Keine Lust", which appear on the original DVD release, are not included in the clip above.
Rammstein has announced that the band's first-ever full production stadium tour in North America will be moved to autumn 2022.
Due to overwhelming popular demand, the tour has added a second date at the L.A. Coliseum on September 24, 2022 and a third show at Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 4, 2022. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public at 10am local time on Friday, May 28th. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. To purchase tickets or for further information, visit this location.
New 2022 Dates:
August
21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
September
3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
October
1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
2 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
4 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol