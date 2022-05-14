RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video From European Tour Rehearsal Show In Prague Streaming

On May 11th, Rammstein held a dress rehearsal for their upcoming European tour Letňany Airport in Prague, Czech Republic. They performed in front of select fan club members who won tickets to attend in a lottery. Fan-filmed video is available below.

An overview of the rehearsal show courtesy of Metal Hammer is available here.

The setlist was as follows:

"Armee der Tristen"

"Zick Zack"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Sehnsucht"

"Zeig Dich"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Heirate Mich"

"Diamant"

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

"Zeit"

"Engel" (Piano version)

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

"Adieu"

Rammstein pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Dates are listed below.

May

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena

25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion

26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

June

4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park

26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena

30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

July

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium

12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds

24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

(Photo - Bryan Adams)