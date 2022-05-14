RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video From European Tour Rehearsal Show In Prague Streaming
May 14, 2022, 49 minutes ago
On May 11th, Rammstein held a dress rehearsal for their upcoming European tour Letňany Airport in Prague, Czech Republic. They performed in front of select fan club members who won tickets to attend in a lottery. Fan-filmed video is available below.
An overview of the rehearsal show courtesy of Metal Hammer is available here.
The setlist was as follows:
"Armee der Tristen"
"Zick Zack"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Sehnsucht"
"Zeig Dich"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Puppe"
"Heirate Mich"
"Diamant"
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Mein Teil"
"Du Hast"
"Sonne"
"Zeit"
"Engel" (Piano version)
"Ausländer"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Pussy"
"Rammstein"
"Ich Will"
"Adieu"
Rammstein pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Dates are listed below.
May
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena
25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion
26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
June
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park
26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena
30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
July
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium
12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds
24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
(Photo - Bryan Adams)