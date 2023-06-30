RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Lisbon Show Streaming
June 30, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Fan-filmed video of Rammstein's entire June 26th show in Lisbon, Portugal on their current stadium tour of Europe can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Rammlied"
"Links 2 3 4"
"Bestrafe Mich"
"Giftig"
"Sehnsucht"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Puppe"
"Angst"
"Zeit"
"Deutschland" (RMX by Richard Z. Kruspe)
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Mein Teil"
"Du Hast"
"Sonne"
"Engel" (with Duo Abélard)
"Ausländer"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Ohne Dich"
"Rammstein"
"Ich Will"
"Adieu"
Rammstein's tour schedule is as follows:
July
1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo
6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
22 - Paris, France - Stade de France
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
August
4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium