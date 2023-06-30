RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Lisbon Show Streaming

Fan-filmed video of Rammstein's entire June 26th show in Lisbon, Portugal on their current stadium tour of Europe can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Rammlied"

"Links 2 3 4"

"Bestrafe Mich"

"Giftig"

"Sehnsucht"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Angst"

"Zeit"

"Deutschland" (RMX by Richard Z. Kruspe)

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

"Engel" (with Duo Abélard)

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Ohne Dich"

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

"Adieu"

Rammstein's tour schedule is as follows:

July

1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo

6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna

15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

22 - Paris, France - Stade de France

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

August

4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium