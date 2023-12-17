RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Frontman TILL LINDEMANN's Entire OVO Arena Wembley Show In London Streaming

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann kicked off his European solo tour for his new album, Zunge, on November 8th in Leipzig, Germany. He performed at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on December 12th and fan-filmed video of the entire show, courtesy of Room With Mirrors, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Zunge"

"Schweiss"

"Fat"

"Altes Fleisch"

"Allesfresser"

"Golden Shower

"Tanzlehrerin"

"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"

"Sport Frei"

"Blut"

"Praise Abort"

"Platz Eins"

"Fish On"

"Gummi"

"Steh Auf"

Encore:

"Knebel"

"Ich Hasse Kinder"

"Skills In Pills

Two shows of the tour remain:

December

18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena