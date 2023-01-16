RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Guests On SHARON KOVACS Piano Ballad "Child Of Sin"

Dutch singer Sharon Kovacs has released her third album, Child Of Sin, which features Rammstein frontman Till Linemann guesting on the title track. It is a piano ballad and features Lindemann singing in English rather than his native German. Check it out below.

"Child Of Sin" was written by Sharon Kovacs, Till Lindemann and Jonathan Quarmby.

Back in 2021, Till Lindemann teamed up with French singer / songwriter Isabelle Geffroy, known professionally as Zaz, for the single "Le Jardin Des Larmes". The song, performed in French and a smattering of German, is a romantic love story that ends with a twist, as people have come to expect from Lindemann.

The video was shot in Uzbekistan and was directed by Zoran Bihać, who has worked previously with Rammstein and Lindemann.

"Le Jardin Des Larmes" is taken from Zaz's latest album, Isa, released in October 2021.

