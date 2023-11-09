RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Kicks Off European Solo Tour In Leipzig; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
November 9, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann kicked off his European solo tour for his new album, Zunge, on November 8th in Leipzig, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Zunge" (live debut)
"Schweiss" (live debut)
"Fat"
"Altes Fleisch (live debut)
"Allesfresser"
"Golden Shower
"Tanzlehrerin" (live debut)
"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"
"Sport Frei" (live debut)
"Blut"
"Praise Abort"
"Platz Eins"
"Fish On"
"Gummi"
"Steh Auf"
"Knebel"
"Ich Hasse Kinder"
"Skills In Pills
Tour dates:
November
10 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12 - Münster, Germany - MCC Halle Münsterland
14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena
15 - Lingen, Germany - EmsLand Hall
17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Anniversary Hall
18 - Kassel, Germany - Ice Sports Hall
20 - Trier, Germany - Arena
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Expo Arena
26 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek
28 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgirio Arena
30 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga
December
2 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tondiraba Jaahall
3 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Malmö, Sweden - Arena
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sports Hall
10 - Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
12 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
14 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - RTM Stage
16 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena