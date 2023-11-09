RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Kicks Off European Solo Tour In Leipzig; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann kicked off his European solo tour for his new album, Zunge, on November 8th in Leipzig, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Zunge" (live debut)

"Schweiss" (live debut)

"Fat"

"Altes Fleisch (live debut)

"Allesfresser"

"Golden Shower

"Tanzlehrerin" (live debut)

"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"

"Sport Frei" (live debut)

"Blut"

"Praise Abort"

"Platz Eins"

"Fish On"

"Gummi"

"Steh Auf"

"Knebel"

"Ich Hasse Kinder"

"Skills In Pills

Tour dates:

November

10 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12 - Münster, Germany - MCC Halle Münsterland

14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

15 - Lingen, Germany - EmsLand Hall

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Anniversary Hall

18 - Kassel, Germany - Ice Sports Hall

20 - Trier, Germany - Arena

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Expo Arena

26 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

28 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgirio Arena

30 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga

December

2 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tondiraba Jaahall

3 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Malmö, Sweden - Arena

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sports Hall

10 - Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

12 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

14 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - RTM Stage

16 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena