RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Performs Cover Of HÉROES DEL SILENCIO Hit "Entre Dos Tierras" Live In Mexico; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann recently released a cover of the 1990 Héroes Del Silencio hit "Entre Dos Tierras", which is a stand-alone single not featured on his new solo album, Zunge.

On January 2nd, her performed "Entre Dos Tierras" live in Monterrey, Mexico as the last song of the night. Check out fan-filmed video below.

Check out the official video for the "Entre Dos Tierras" cover below.