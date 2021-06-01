RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Releases New Solo Single / Video "Ich Hasse Kinder"

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a new solo single, "Ich Hasse Kinder" (translated: "I Hate Kids"). The official video, directed by Serghey Grey, can be viewed below.

In May, Lindemann released the solo single "Lubimiy Gorod", sung entirely in Russian, for the original motion picture Devyatayev, released on April 29th. Translated as "Beloved Town", the song was composed by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky (lyrics) and Nikita Bogoslovsky. It was originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939.

Devyatayev, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, is about the Soviet pilot Mikhail Devyatayev (July 8th, 1917 – November 24th, 2002), who was captured by Germany during World War II. He leads an escape from a concentration camp on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea by hijacking an aircraft.

Check out the official video for "Lubimiy Gorod" below. The song is available on all streaming platforms.

In November 2020, Lindemann - the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren - announced they have decided to go their separate ways:

"As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project Lindemann. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future. Till Lindemann will be active under the name Lindemann within a new set-up in the future.

Lindemann and Tägtgren will say goodbye with the release of Live In Moscow on CD and Blu-Ray on May 21st, showcasing their March 15th, 2020 performance at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. Check out the official video for "Praise Abort" from the show below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Skills In Pills"

"Lady Boy"

"Fat"

"Frau & Mann"

"Ich Weiss Es Nicht"

"Allesfresser"

"Knebel"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Cowboy"

"Golden Shower"

"Blut"

"Platz Eins"

"Praise Abort"

"Fish On"

"Ach So Gern"

"Gummi"

"Steh Auf"

Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren released two album under the Lindemann moniker; Skills In Pills (2015) and F & M (2019). They released a total of seven singles and eight videos.