RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Releases Short Film For New Solo Single "Ich Hasse Kinder"

In early June, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann released a new solo single, "Ich Hasse Kinder" (translated: "I Hate Kids") which was accompanied by an official video directed by Serghey Grey.

Lindemann has followed up with Ich Hasse Kinder (The Short Movie), also directed by Grey, and produced by Lindemann and Anar Reiband. With dialogue primarily in Russian (subtitles available in English and German), it reveals the plot behind the original music video.

In May, Lindemann released the solo single "Lubimiy Gorod", sung entirely in Russian, for the original motion picture Devyatayev, released on April 29th. Translated as "Beloved Town", the song was composed by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky (lyrics) and Nikita Bogoslovsky. It was originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939.

Devyatayev, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, is about the Soviet pilot Mikhail Devyatayev (July 8th, 1917 – November 24th, 2002), who was captured by Germany during World War II. He leads an escape from a concentration camp on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea by hijacking an aircraft.

Check out the official video for "Lubimiy Gorod" below. The song is available on all streaming platforms.